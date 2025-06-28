Russell Inn Restaurant and Lounge 65 Westfield Road
Menu
Wings
Appetizers
Seafood Stuffed Mushrooms
Baked fresh mushrooms, homemade crabmeat stuffing and mozzarella cheese$13.70
Fried Mozzarella
A thick cut of sliced mozzarella breaded and fried golden brown, topped with our homemade marinara$13.70
Godfather Bread
House made garlic bread topped with fresh prosciutto, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and basil. Finished with balsamic reduction.$14.70
Potato Skins
Deep fried potato skins, bacon and Cheddar cheese served with a side of sour cream$14.70
Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls
Shaved steak, onions and cheese in a fried eggroll served with a side of horseradish mayo$15.70
Salads
Garden Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, onions, black olives, carrots, cucumber and croutons.$9.70
Romaine Insalata
Crisp romaine lettuce, walnuts, dried cranberries, Gorgonzola cheese, cherry tomatoes and balsamic dressing$12.70
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, roasted red peppers, croutons, four cheese blend and creamy Caesar dressing.$12.70
Arianna Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, red onion, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado & feta cheese$14.70
Chef Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, house vegetables, turkey, ham, hard-boiled egg, Swiss and American cheese$17.70
Antipasta Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, house vegetables, imported ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, roasted red peppers, pepperoncinis, and banana peppers$17.70
Burgers
Classic Cheeseburger
6 oz. burger, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, choice of cheese on a roll$14.70
Friendly Cheeseburger
6 oz. burger, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, choice of cheese on grilled white or rye$14.70
Hilltown Burger
6 oz. burger, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, Cheddar cheese, onion rings and BBQ sauce on a roll$15.70
Sandwiches
Classic BLT Sandwich
Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise$13.70
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, American cheese and blue cheese dressing on a roll$15.70
Club Sandwich
Choice of ham, turkey, cheeseburger, or roast beef, layered with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise$15.70
Fresh Corned Beef Reuben Sandwich
Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 island on grilled rye$15.70
Sloppy Vito Sandwich
Thin sliced roast beef, Swiss cheese, sautéed onions and mushroom with house gravy on a toasted brioche roll served with sweet potato fries$15.70
Wraps
Steak & Cheese Wrap
Grilled steak, onions, peppers, American cheese and mayonnaise$15.70
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, four cheese blend and Caesar dressing$15.70
The Gator Wrap
BBQ crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Cheddar cheese and ranch dressing.$15.70
Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap
Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and ranch dressing$15.70
Forget About It Wrap
Ham, salami, capicola, prosciutto, lettuce, provolone cheese, tomato, roasted red peppers, mayo, oil and vinegar, salt and pepper, served with sweet potato fries$16.70
Kids Corner
Dinner Selections
N.Y. Steak
12 oz. N.Y. Sirloin cooked to perfection$28.70
Homemade Eggplant Parmesan
Egg battered eggplant, house marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese$22.70
Chicken Parmesan
Fresh breaded chicken, house marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese$23.70
Spicy Chicken & Sausage
Fresh chicken strips, hot sausage, onions, fresh green peppers, cherry tomatoes in a Cajun garlic white wine sauce, tossed with rigatoni. Finished with shaved Parmesan cheese$24.70
House Dinner
Fresh breaded chicken with eggplant, house marinara and mozzarella cheese$25.70
Pasta Favorites
Pasta & Meatballs
Choice of spaghetti, linguini or rigatoni$16.70
Baked Rigatoni
Baked rigatoni, house marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese$17.70
Stuffed Shells
Ricotta stuffed shells, house marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese$18.70
Homemade Lasagna
House made meat lasagna, house marinara sauce, ricotta and mozzarella cheese$22.70
Russell Inn Sampler
Lasagna, stuffed shell, meatball, sausage, house marinara and mozzarella cheese.$22.70
Grinders
Roast Beef Grinder
Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and American cheese$14.70
Turkey Grinder
Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and American cheese$14.70
Ham Grinder
Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and American cheese$14.70
Cold Cut Grinder
Ham, salami, pepperoni, capicola, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and American cheese$14.70
Parmesan Grinder
Onions, peppers, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Chicken, meatball, sausage or eggplant$14.70
Steak & Cheese* Grinder
Peppers, onions and American cheese$15.70
Italian Bomb Grinder
Prosciutto, roast beef, ham, salami, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, provolone cheese, mayo, oil and vinegar$15.70
Cheeseburger Grinder
lettuce, tomato, mayo and American cheese.$14.70
Chicken Cutlet Grinder
lettuce, tomato, mayo and american cheese$14.70
Chicken
Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo
Seasoned chicken, broccoli, alfredo sauce tossed with linguine$23.70
Teriyaki Chicken Alfredo
Seasoned chicken, onions, spinach, roasted red peppers, garlic, hint of Parmesan cheese, teriyaki alfredo sauce tossed with rigatoni.$23.70
Francaise
Egg battered, lemon butter wine sauce.$23.70
Marsala
Mushrooms, garlic, basil, marsala wine sauce.$23.70
Seafood
Fish N' Chips
Fresh beer battered cod, French fries and Cole slaw served with a side of tartar sauce.$19.70
Shrimp Scampi
Gulf shrimp in a white wine garlic sauce over linguini$24.70
Baked Cod
Fresh cod filet with crabmeat stuffing.$24.70
Shrimp & Cod Lilyanna
Tender shrimp and cod filet simmered in house marinara sauce, served over linguini pasta, finished with fresh basil and Parmesan cheese. Served with garlic toast points.$26.70
Bar 10" Pizzas
Bar 10" Cheese
House sauce and mozzarella cheese$10.75
Bar 10" White
Garlic, Italian seasonings, ricotta, Parmesan and mozzarella cheese$12.25
Bar 10" Buffalo Chicken
Fresh chicken, jalapeños, blend of hot sauce and blue cheese dressing and mozzarella cheese$13.75
Bar 10" Cheeseburger
Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, mayo and mozzarella cheese$13.75
Bar 10" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Fresh chicken, tomatoes, red onion, bacon, ranch dressing and mozzarella cheese$13.75
Bar 10" BBQ Chicken
Fresh chicken, red onions, BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese$13.75
Bar 10" Veggie
Mushrooms, onions, peppers, broccoli, house sauce and mozzarella cheese$14.70
Bar 10" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, hamburger, sweet sausage, ham, bacon, house sauce and mozzarella cheese$15.25
Bar 10" Mac Inn
Hamburger, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and 1000 island$15.25
Bar 10" Hawaiian Pizza
House sauce, bacon, ham, pineapple and mozzarella cheese$15.25
French Bread$10.75
Small 14" Pizzas
Small 14" Cheese
House sauce and mozzarella cheese$14.75
Small 14" White
Garlic, Italian seasonings, ricotta, Parmesan and mozzarella cheese$15.25
Small 14" Buffalo Chicken
Fresh chicken, jalapeños, blend of hot sauce and blue cheese dressing and mozzarella cheese$19.25
Small 14" Cheeseburger
Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, mayo and mozzarella cheese$19.25
Small 14" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Fresh chicken, tomatoes, red onion, bacon, ranch dressing and mozzarella cheese$19.25
Small 14" BBQ Chicken
Fresh chicken, red onions, BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese$19.25
Small 14" Veggie
Mushrooms, onions, peppers, broccoli, house sauce and mozzarella cheese$19.70
Small 14" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, hamburger, sweet sausage, ham, bacon, house sauce and mozzarella cheese$19.75
Small 14" Mac Inn
Hamburger, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and 1000 island$19.75
Small 14" Hawaiian Pizza
House sauce, bacon, ham, pineapple and mozzarella cheese$19.75
Medium 16" Pizzas
Medium 16" Cheese
House sauce and mozzarella cheese$16.75
Medium 16" White
Garlic, Italian seasonings, ricotta, Parmesan and mozzarella cheese$17.25
Medium 16" Buffalo Chicken
Fresh chicken, jalapeños, blend of hot sauce and blue cheese dressing and mozzarella cheese$21.75
Medium 16" Cheeseburger
Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, mayo and mozzarella cheese$21.75
Medium 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Fresh chicken, tomatoes, red onion, bacon, ranch dressing and mozzarella cheese$21.75
Medium 16" BBQ Chicken
Fresh chicken, red onions, BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese$21.75
Medium 16" Veggie
Mushrooms, onions, peppers, broccoli, house sauce and mozzarella cheese$21.70
Medium 16" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, hamburger, sweet sausage, ham, bacon, house sauce and mozzarella cheese$22.70
Medium 16" Mac Inn
Hamburger, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and 1000 island$22.70
Medium 16" Hawaiian Pizza
House sauce, bacon, ham, pineapple and mozzarella cheese$22.70
Large 18" Pizzas
Large 18" Cheese
House sauce and mozzarella cheese$20.75
Large 18" White
Garlic, Italian seasonings, ricotta, Parmesan and mozzarella cheese$22.70
Large 18" Buffalo Chicken
Fresh chicken, jalapeños, blend of hot sauce and blue cheese dressing and mozzarella cheese$29.75
Large 18" Cheeseburger
Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, mayo and mozzarella cheese$29.75
Large 18" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Fresh chicken, tomatoes, red onion, bacon, ranch dressing and mozzarella cheese$29.75
Large 18" BBQ Chicken
Fresh chicken, red onions, BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese$29.75
Large 18" Veggie
Mushrooms, onions, peppers, broccoli, house sauce and mozzarella cheese$28.70
Large 18" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, hamburger, sweet sausage, ham, bacon, house sauce and mozzarella cheese$30.70
Large 18" Mac Inn
Hamburger, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and 1000 island$30.70
Large 18" Hawaiian Pizza
House sauce, bacon, ham, pineapple and mozzarella cheese$30.70
Party 30" Pizzas
Party 30" Cheese
House sauce and mozzarella cheese$25.75
Party 30" White
Garlic, Italian seasonings, ricotta, Parmesan and mozzarella cheese$32.75
Party 30" Buffalo Chicken
Fresh chicken, jalapeños, blend of hot sauce and blue cheese dressing and mozzarella cheese$47.75
Party 30" Cheeseburger
Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, mayo and mozzarella cheese$47.75
Party 30" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Fresh chicken, tomatoes, red onion, bacon, ranch dressing and mozzarella cheese$47.75
Party 30" BBQ Chicken
Fresh chicken, red onions, BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese$47.75
Party 30" Veggie
Mushrooms, onions, peppers, broccoli, house sauce and mozzarella cheese$45.75
Party 30" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, hamburger, sweet sausage, ham, bacon, house sauce and mozzarella cheese$47.75
Party 30" Mac Inn
Hamburger, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and 1000 island$47.75
Party 30" Hawaiian Pizza
House sauce, bacon, ham, pineapple and mozzarella cheese$47.75
Bar 10" Calzones
Bar 10" Cheese Calzone
House sauce and mozzarella cheese$10.75
Bar 10" White Calzone
Garlic, Italian seasonings, ricotta, Parmesan and mozzarella cheese$12.25
Bar 10" Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Fresh chicken, jalapeños, blend of hot sauce and blue cheese dressing and mozzarella cheese$13.75
Bar 10" Cheeseburger Calzone
Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, mayo and mozzarella cheese$13.75
Bar 10" Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone
Fresh chicken, tomatoes, red onion, bacon, ranch dressing and mozzarella cheese$13.75
Bar 10" BBQ Chicken Calzone
Fresh chicken, red onions, BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese$13.75
Bar 10" Veggie Calzone
Mushrooms, onions, peppers, broccoli, house sauce and mozzarella cheese$14.70
Bar 10" Meatlovers Calzone
Pepperoni, hamburger, sweet sausage, ham, bacon, house sauce and mozzarella cheese$15.25
Bar 10" Mac Inn Calzone
Hamburger, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and 1000 island$15.25
Bar 10" Hawaiian Calzone
House sauce, bacon, ham, pineapple and mozzarella cheese$15.25
Small 14" Calzones
Small 14" Cheese Calzone
House sauce and mozzarella cheese$14.75
Small 14" White Calzone
Garlic, Italian seasonings, ricotta, Parmesan and mozzarella cheese$15.25
Small 14" Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Fresh chicken, jalapeños, blend of hot sauce and blue cheese dressing and mozzarella cheese$19.25
Small 14" Cheeseburger Calzone
Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, mayo and mozzarella cheese$19.25
Small 14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone
Fresh chicken, tomatoes, red onion, bacon, ranch dressing and mozzarella cheese$19.25
Small 14" BBQ Chicken Calzone
Fresh chicken, red onions, BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese$19.25
Small 14" Veggie Calzone
Mushrooms, onions, peppers, broccoli, house sauce and mozzarella cheese$19.70
Small 14" Meatlovers Calzone
Pepperoni, hamburger, sweet sausage, ham, bacon, house sauce and mozzarella cheese$19.75
Small 14" Mac Inn Calzone
Hamburger, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and 1000 island$19.75
Small 14" Hawaiian Calzone
House sauce, bacon, ham, pineapple and mozzarella cheese$19.75
Medium 16" Calzones
Medium 16" Cheese Calzone
House sauce and mozzarella cheese$16.75
Medium 16" White Calzone
Garlic, Italian seasonings, ricotta, Parmesan and mozzarella cheese$17.25
Medium 16" Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Fresh chicken, jalapeños, blend of hot sauce and blue cheese dressing and mozzarella cheese$21.75
Medium 16" Cheeseburger Calzone
Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, mayo and mozzarella cheese$21.75
Medium 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone
Fresh chicken, tomatoes, red onion, bacon, ranch dressing and mozzarella cheese$21.75
Medium 16" BBQ Chicken Calzone
Fresh chicken, red onions, BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese$21.75
Medium 16" Veggie Calzone
Mushrooms, onions, peppers, broccoli, house sauce and mozzarella cheese$21.70
Medium 16" Meatlovers Calzone
Pepperoni, hamburger, sweet sausage, ham, bacon, house sauce and mozzarella cheese$22.70
Medium 16" Mac Inn Calzone
Hamburger, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and 1000 island$22.70
Medium 16" Hawaiian Calzone
House sauce, bacon, ham, pineapple and mozzarella cheese$22.70
Large 18" Calzones
Large 18" Cheese Calzone
House sauce and mozzarella cheese$20.75
Large 18" White Calzone
Garlic, Italian seasonings, ricotta, Parmesan and mozzarella cheese$22.70
Large 18" Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Fresh chicken, jalapeños, blend of hot sauce and blue cheese dressing and mozzarella cheese$29.75
Large 18" Cheeseburger Calzone
Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, mayo and mozzarella cheese$29.75
Large 18" Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone
Fresh chicken, tomatoes, red onion, bacon, ranch dressing and mozzarella cheese$29.75
Large 18" BBQ Chicken Calzone
Fresh chicken, red onions, BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese$29.75
Large 18" Veggie Calzone
Mushrooms, onions, peppers, broccoli, house sauce and mozzarella cheese$28.70
Large 18" Meatlovers Calzone
Pepperoni, hamburger, sweet sausage, ham, bacon, house sauce and mozzarella cheese$30.70
Large 18" Mac Inn Calzone
Hamburger, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and 1000 island$30.70
Large 18" Hawaiian Calzone
House sauce, bacon, ham, pineapple and mozzarella cheese$30.70
Party 30" Calzones
Party 30" Cheese Calzone
House sauce and mozzarella cheese$25.75
Party 30" White Calzone
Garlic, Italian seasonings, ricotta, Parmesan and mozzarella cheese$32.75
Party 30" Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Fresh chicken, jalapeños, blend of hot sauce and blue cheese dressing and mozzarella cheese$47.75
Party 30" Cheeseburger Calzone
Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, mayo and mozzarella cheese$47.75
Party 30" Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone
Fresh chicken, tomatoes, red onion, bacon, ranch dressing and mozzarella cheese$47.75
Party 30" BBQ Chicken Calzone
Fresh chicken, red onions, BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese$47.75
Party 30" Veggie Calzone
Mushrooms, onions, peppers, broccoli, house sauce and mozzarella cheese$45.75
Party 30" Meatlovers Calzone
Pepperoni, hamburger, sweet sausage, ham, bacon, house sauce and mozzarella cheese$47.75
Party 30" Mac Inn Calzone
Hamburger, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and 1000 island$47.75
Party 30" Hawaiian Calzone
House sauce, bacon, ham, pineapple and mozzarella cheese$47.75