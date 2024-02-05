Follow us on Facebook at Russell Inn Restaurant & Lounge for lunch and weekend dinner specials
Russell Inn Restaurant and Lounge 65 Westfield Road
Menu
Wings
Appetizers
- Seafood Stuffed Mushrooms$13.70
Baked fresh mushrooms, homemade crabmeat stuffing and mozzarella cheese
- Fried Mozzarella$13.70
A thick cut of sliced mozzarella breaded and fried golden brown, topped with our homemade marinara
- Godfather Bread$14.70
House made garlic bread topped with fresh prosciutto, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and basil. Finished with balsamic reduction.
- Potato Skins$14.70
Deep fried potato skins, bacon and Cheddar cheese served with a side of sour cream
- Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls$15.70
Shaved steak, onions and cheese in a fried eggroll served with a side of horseradish mayo
Salads
- Garden Salad$9.70
Crisp romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, onions, black olives, carrots, cucumber and croutons.
- Romaine Insalata$12.70
Crisp romaine lettuce, walnuts, dried cranberries, Gorgonzola cheese, cherry tomatoes and balsamic dressing
- Caesar Salad$12.70
Crisp romaine lettuce, roasted red peppers, croutons, four cheese blend and creamy Caesar dressing.
- Arianna Salad$14.70
Crisp romaine lettuce, red onion, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado & feta cheese
- Chef Salad$17.70
Crisp romaine lettuce, house vegetables, turkey, ham, hard-boiled egg, Swiss and American cheese
- Antipasta Salad$17.70
Crisp romaine lettuce, house vegetables, imported ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, roasted red peppers, pepperoncinis, and banana peppers
Sides
- Vegetable of Day$5.70
- Mashed Potato$5.70
- Coleslaw$5.70
- Homemade Bread with Dipping Oil$6.70
- French Fries$7.70
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.70
- Side Pasta$8.70
- Side Pasta with Alfredo$8.70
- Garlic Bread$8.70
- Onion Rings$8.70
- Side Meatballs$9.70
- Side Sausage$9.70
- Cup House Marinara Sauce$2.75
- Bowl House Marinara Sauce$4.70
- Quart House Marinara Sauce$9.70
- Cup Soup of the Day$5.70
- Bowl Soup of the Day$7.70
- Cup Tortellini Soup$5.70
- Bowl Tortellini Soup$7.70
Burgers
- Classic Cheeseburger$14.70
6 oz. burger, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, choice of cheese on a roll
- Friendly Cheeseburger$14.70
6 oz. burger, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, choice of cheese on grilled white or rye
- Hilltown Burger$15.70
6 oz. burger, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, Cheddar cheese, onion rings and BBQ sauce on a roll
Sandwiches
- Classic BLT Sandwich$13.70
Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.70
Crispy buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, American cheese and blue cheese dressing on a roll
- Club Sandwich Sandwich$15.70
Choice of ham, turkey, cheeseburger, or roast beef, layered with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise
- Fresh Corned Beef Reuben Sandwich$15.70
Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 island on grilled rye
- Sloppy Vito Sandwich$15.70
Thin sliced roast beef, Swiss cheese, sautéed onions and mushroom with house gravy on a toasted brioche roll served with sweet potato fries
Wraps
- Steak & Cheese Wrap$15.70
Grilled steak, onions, peppers, American cheese and mayonnaise
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$15.70
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, four cheese blend and Caesar dressing
- The Gator Wrap$15.70
BBQ crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Cheddar cheese and ranch dressing.
- Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap$15.70
Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and ranch dressing
- Forget About It Wrap$16.70
Ham, salami, capicola, prosciutto, lettuce, provolone cheese, tomato, roasted red peppers, mayo, oil and vinegar, salt and pepper, served with sweet potato fries
Kids Corner
Dinner Selections
- N.Y. Steak$28.70
12 oz. N.Y. Sirloin cooked to perfection
- Homemade Eggplant Parmesan$22.70
Egg battered eggplant, house marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Parmesan$23.70
Fresh breaded chicken, house marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Spicy Chicken & Sausage$24.70
Fresh chicken strips, hot sausage, onions, fresh green peppers, cherry tomatoes in a Cajun garlic white wine sauce, tossed with rigatoni. Finished with shaved Parmesan cheese
- House Dinner$25.70
Fresh breaded chicken with eggplant, house marinara and mozzarella cheese
Pasta Favorites
- Pasta & Meatballs$16.70
Choice of spaghetti, linguini or rigatoni
- Baked Rigatoni$17.70
Baked rigatoni, house marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Stuffed Shells$18.70
Ricotta stuffed shells, house marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Homemade Lasagna$22.70
House made meat lasagna, house marinara sauce, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
- Russell Inn Sampler$22.70
Lasagna, stuffed shell, meatball, sausage, house marinara and mozzarella cheese.
Grinders
- Roast Beef Grinder$14.70
Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and American cheese
- Turkey Grinder$14.70
Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and American cheese
- Ham Grinder$14.70
Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and American cheese
- Cold Cut Grinder$14.70
Ham, salami, pepperoni, capicola, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and American cheese
- Parmesan Grinder$14.70
Onions, peppers, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Chicken, meatball, sausage or eggplant
- Steak & Cheese* Grinder$15.70
Peppers, onions and American cheese
- Italian Bomb Grinder$15.70
Prosciutto, roast beef, ham, salami, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, provolone cheese, mayo, oil and vinegar
- Cheeseburger Grinder$14.70
lettuce, tomato, mayo and American cheese.
- Chicken Cutlet Grinder$14.70
lettuce, tomato, mayo and american cheese
Chicken
- Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo$23.70
Seasoned chicken, broccoli, alfredo sauce tossed with linguine
- Teriyaki Chicken Alfredo$23.70
Seasoned chicken, onions, spinach, roasted red peppers, garlic, hint of Parmesan cheese, teriyaki alfredo sauce tossed with rigatoni.
- Francaise$23.70
Egg battered, lemon butter wine sauce.
- Marsala$23.70
Mushrooms, garlic, basil, marsala wine sauce.
Seafood
- Fish N' Chips$19.70
Fresh beer battered cod, French fries and Cole slaw served with a side of tartar sauce.
- Shrimp Scampi$24.70
Gulf shrimp in a white wine garlic sauce over linguini
- Baked Cod$24.70
Fresh cod filet with crabmeat stuffing.
- Shrimp & Cod Lilyanna$26.70
Tender shrimp and cod filet simmered in house marinara sauce, served over linguini pasta, finished with fresh basil and Parmesan cheese. Served with garlic toast points.
Pizza
- Bar 10" Cheese$10.00
House sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Bar 10" White$11.50
Garlic, Italian seasonings, ricotta, Parmesan and mozzarella cheese
- Bar 10" Buffalo Chicken$13.00
Fresh chicken, jalapeños, blend of hot sauce and blue cheese dressing and mozzarella cheese
- Bar 10" Cheeseburger$13.00
Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, mayo and mozzarella cheese
- Bar 10" Chicken Bacon Ranch$13.00
Fresh chicken, tomatoes, red onion, bacon, ranch dressing and mozzarella cheese
- Bar 10" BBQ Chicken$13.00
Fresh chicken, red onions, BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Bar 10" Veggie$13.95
Mushrooms, onions, peppers, broccoli, house sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Bar 10" Meat Lovers$14.50
Pepperoni, hamburger, sweet sausage, ham, bacon, house sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Bar 10" Mac Inn$14.50
Hamburger, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and 1000 island
- Bar 10" Hawaiian Pizza$14.50
House sauce, bacon, ham, pineapple and mozzarella cheese
- French Bread$10.00
- Small 14" Cheese$14.00
House sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Small 14" White$14.50
Garlic, Italian seasonings, ricotta, Parmesan and mozzarella cheese
- Small 14" Buffalo Chicken$18.50
Fresh chicken, jalapeños, blend of hot sauce and blue cheese dressing and mozzarella cheese
- Small 14" Cheeseburger$18.50
Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, mayo and mozzarella cheese
- Small 14" Chicken Bacon Ranch$18.50
Fresh chicken, tomatoes, red onion, bacon, ranch dressing and mozzarella cheese
- Small 14" BBQ Chicken$18.50
Fresh chicken, red onions, BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Small 14" Veggie$18.95
Mushrooms, onions, peppers, broccoli, house sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Small 14" Meat Lovers$19.00
Pepperoni, hamburger, sweet sausage, ham, bacon, house sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Small 14" Mac Inn$19.00
Hamburger, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and 1000 island
- Small 14" Hawaiian Pizza$19.00
House sauce, bacon, ham, pineapple and mozzarella cheese
- Medium 16" Cheese$16.00
House sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Medium 16" White$16.50
Garlic, Italian seasonings, ricotta, Parmesan and mozzarella cheese
- Medium 16" Buffalo Chicken$21.00
Fresh chicken, jalapeños, blend of hot sauce and blue cheese dressing and mozzarella cheese
- Medium 16" Cheeseburger$21.00
Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, mayo and mozzarella cheese
- Medium 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch$21.00
Fresh chicken, tomatoes, red onion, bacon, ranch dressing and mozzarella cheese
- Medium 16" BBQ Chicken$21.00
Fresh chicken, red onions, BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Medium 16" Veggie$20.95
Mushrooms, onions, peppers, broccoli, house sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Medium 16" Meat Lovers$21.95
Pepperoni, hamburger, sweet sausage, ham, bacon, house sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Medium 16" Mac Inn$21.95
Hamburger, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and 1000 island
- Medium 16" Hawaiian Pizza$21.95
House sauce, bacon, ham, pineapple and mozzarella cheese
- Large 18" Cheese$20.00
House sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Large 18" White$21.95
Garlic, Italian seasonings, ricotta, Parmesan and mozzarella cheese
- Large 18" Buffalo Chicken$29.00
Fresh chicken, jalapeños, blend of hot sauce and blue cheese dressing and mozzarella cheese
- Large 18" Cheeseburger$29.00
Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, mayo and mozzarella cheese
- Large 18" Chicken Bacon Ranch$29.00
Fresh chicken, tomatoes, red onion, bacon, ranch dressing and mozzarella cheese
- Large 18" BBQ Chicken$29.00
Fresh chicken, red onions, BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Large 18" Veggie$27.95
Mushrooms, onions, peppers, broccoli, house sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Large 18" Meat Lovers$29.95
Pepperoni, hamburger, sweet sausage, ham, bacon, house sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Large 18" Mac Inn$29.95
Hamburger, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and 1000 island
- Large 18" Hawaiian Pizza$29.95
House sauce, bacon, ham, pineapple and mozzarella cheese
- Party 30" Cheese$25.00
House sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Party 30" White$32.00
Garlic, Italian seasonings, ricotta, Parmesan and mozzarella cheese
- Party 30" Buffalo Chicken$47.00
Fresh chicken, jalapeños, blend of hot sauce and blue cheese dressing and mozzarella cheese
- Party 30" Cheeseburger$47.00
Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, mayo and mozzarella cheese
- Party 30" Chicken Bacon Ranch$47.00
Fresh chicken, tomatoes, red onion, bacon, ranch dressing and mozzarella cheese
- Party 30" BBQ Chicken$47.00
Fresh chicken, red onions, BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Party 30" Veggie$45.00
Mushrooms, onions, peppers, broccoli, house sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Party 30" Meat Lovers$47.00
Pepperoni, hamburger, sweet sausage, ham, bacon, house sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Party 30" Mac Inn$47.00
Hamburger, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and 1000 island
- Party 30" Hawaiian Pizza$47.00
House sauce, bacon, ham, pineapple and mozzarella cheese
Calzones
- Bar 10" Cheese Calzone$10.00
House sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Bar 10" White Calzone$11.50
Garlic, Italian seasonings, ricotta, Parmesan and mozzarella cheese
- Bar 10" Buffalo Chicken Calzone$13.00
Fresh chicken, jalapeños, blend of hot sauce and blue cheese dressing and mozzarella cheese
- Bar 10" Cheeseburger Calzone$13.00
Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, mayo and mozzarella cheese
- Bar 10" Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone$13.00
Fresh chicken, tomatoes, red onion, bacon, ranch dressing and mozzarella cheese
- Bar 10" BBQ Chicken Calzone$13.00
Fresh chicken, red onions, BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Bar 10" Veggie Calzone$13.95
Mushrooms, onions, peppers, broccoli, house sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Bar 10" Meatlovers Calzone$14.50
Pepperoni, hamburger, sweet sausage, ham, bacon, house sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Bar 10" Mac Inn Calzone$14.50
Hamburger, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and 1000 island
- Bar 10" Hawaiian Calzone$14.50
House sauce, bacon, ham, pineapple and mozzarella cheese
- Small 14" Cheese Calzone$14.00
House sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Small 14" White Calzone$14.50
Garlic, Italian seasonings, ricotta, Parmesan and mozzarella cheese
- Small 14" Buffalo Chicken Calzone$18.50
Fresh chicken, jalapeños, blend of hot sauce and blue cheese dressing and mozzarella cheese
- Small 14" Cheeseburger Calzone$18.50
Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, mayo and mozzarella cheese
- Small 14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone$18.50
Fresh chicken, tomatoes, red onion, bacon, ranch dressing and mozzarella cheese
- Small 14" BBQ Chicken Calzone$18.50
Fresh chicken, red onions, BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Small 14" Veggie Calzone$18.95
Mushrooms, onions, peppers, broccoli, house sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Small 14" Meatlovers Calzone$19.00
Pepperoni, hamburger, sweet sausage, ham, bacon, house sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Small 14" Mac Inn Calzone$19.00
Hamburger, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and 1000 island
- Small 14" Hawaiian Calzone$19.00
House sauce, bacon, ham, pineapple and mozzarella cheese
- Medium 16" Cheese Calzone$16.00
House sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Medium 16" White Calzone$16.50
Garlic, Italian seasonings, ricotta, Parmesan and mozzarella cheese
- Medium 16" Buffalo Chicken Calzone$21.00
Fresh chicken, jalapeños, blend of hot sauce and blue cheese dressing and mozzarella cheese
- Medium 16" Cheeseburger Calzone$21.00
Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, mayo and mozzarella cheese
- Medium 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone$21.00
Fresh chicken, tomatoes, red onion, bacon, ranch dressing and mozzarella cheese
- Medium 16" BBQ Chicken Calzone$21.00
Fresh chicken, red onions, BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Medium 16" Veggie Calzone$20.95
Mushrooms, onions, peppers, broccoli, house sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Medium 16" Meatlovers Calzone$21.95
Pepperoni, hamburger, sweet sausage, ham, bacon, house sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Medium 16" Mac Inn Calzone$21.95
Hamburger, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and 1000 island
- Medium 16" Hawaiian Calzone$21.95
House sauce, bacon, ham, pineapple and mozzarella cheese
- Large 18" Cheese Calzone$20.00
House sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Large 18" White Calzone$21.95
Garlic, Italian seasonings, ricotta, Parmesan and mozzarella cheese
- Large 18" Buffalo Chicken Calzone$29.00
Fresh chicken, jalapeños, blend of hot sauce and blue cheese dressing and mozzarella cheese
- Large 18" Cheeseburger Calzone$29.00
Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, mayo and mozzarella cheese
- Large 18" Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone$29.00
Fresh chicken, tomatoes, red onion, bacon, ranch dressing and mozzarella cheese
- Large 18" BBQ Chicken Calzone$29.00
Fresh chicken, red onions, BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Large 18" Veggie Calzone$27.95
Mushrooms, onions, peppers, broccoli, house sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Large 18" Meatlovers Calzone$29.95
Pepperoni, hamburger, sweet sausage, ham, bacon, house sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Large 18" Mac Inn Calzone$29.95
Hamburger, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and 1000 island
- Large 18" Hawaiian Calzone$29.95
House sauce, bacon, ham, pineapple and mozzarella cheese
- Party 30" Cheese Calzone$25.75
House sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Party 30" White Calzone$32.75
Garlic, Italian seasonings, ricotta, Parmesan and mozzarella cheese
- Party 30" Buffalo Chicken Calzone$47.75
Fresh chicken, jalapeños, blend of hot sauce and blue cheese dressing and mozzarella cheese
- Party 30" Cheeseburger Calzone$47.75
Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, mayo and mozzarella cheese
- Party 30" Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone$47.75
Fresh chicken, tomatoes, red onion, bacon, ranch dressing and mozzarella cheese
- Party 30" BBQ Chicken Calzone$47.75
Fresh chicken, red onions, BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Party 30" Veggie Calzone$45.75
Mushrooms, onions, peppers, broccoli, house sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Party 30" Meatlovers Calzone$47.75
Pepperoni, hamburger, sweet sausage, ham, bacon, house sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Party 30" Mac Inn Calzone$47.75
Hamburger, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and 1000 island
- Party 30" Hawaiian Calzone$47.75
House sauce, bacon, ham, pineapple and mozzarella cheese