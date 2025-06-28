Welcome to Russell Inn Restaurant and Lounge

Nestled in the heart of Russell, MA. Russell Inn Restaurant and Lounge exudes warmth and welcomes guests with open arms. A cozy atmosphere, friendly staff, and a menu bursting with mouthwatering dishes. It's the perfect place to unwind and savor a delightful meal. Our diverse menu caters to every palate, whether you're looking for a leisurely dinner with loved ones, a quick lunch to catch-up with friends, or a solo meal at the bar. Russell Inn Restaurant and Lounge offers a relaxed setting where laughter flows as freely as the conversation. Come as you are, and leave with a satisfied heart, a full stomach and a smile.