Skip to Main content
Follow us on Facebook at Russell Inn Restaurant & Lounge for lunch and weekend dinner specials
Russell Inn Restaurant and Lounge
Order Online
Tuesday Night Pasta Specia
l
Available after 4pm dine in only
Pick Your Pasta:
linguini, rigatoni or spaghetti and pick your sauce
Broccoli in oil and garlic finished with parmesan cheese
Our house marinara sauce with meatballs
Gorgonzola cream sauce with onions and mushrooms finished with gorgonzola crumbles
$14.95
Add Chicken $5
Add Shrimp $8
Russell Inn Restaurant and Lounge Location and Hours
(413) 862-3608
65 Westfield Road, Russell, MA 01071
Closed
•
Opens Saturday at 11AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement