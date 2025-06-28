A restaurant chef preparing a dish

Tuesday Night Pasta Special

Available after 4pm dine in only

Pick Your Pasta:

linguini, rigatoni or spaghetti and pick your sauce


Image

Broccoli in oil and garlic finished with parmesan cheese

Image

Our house marinara sauce with meatballs

Image

Gorgonzola cream sauce with onions and mushrooms finished with gorgonzola crumbles


$14.95


Add Chicken $5


Add Shrimp $8