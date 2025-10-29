Skip to Main content
Follow us on Facebook at Russell Inn Restaurant & Lounge for lunch and weekend dinner specials
Russell Inn Restaurant and Lounge
0
Order Online
Home
/
Wacky Cheese Pizza
Wacky Cheese Pizza
$0
18" Toppings (Copy)
Select...
Large Cheese Pizza Topping Option
Select...
18" Half Toppings
Select...
18" Quarter Toppings
Select...
To Go Charge/General
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Russell Inn Restaurant and Lounge Location and Hours
(413) 862-3608
65 Westfield Road, Russell, MA 01071
Closed
•
Opens Wednesday at 11AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement