Skip to Main content
Follow us on Facebook at Russell Inn Restaurant & Lounge for lunch and weekend dinner specials
Russell Inn Restaurant and Lounge
0
Order Online
Home
/
Wing Dings - 24 Pieces
Wing Dings - 24 Pieces
$0
WINGS
Fresh - 8 Pieces Sauce Choice
Required*
Select...
Fresh - 8 Pieces Dip Choice
Required*
Select...
Fresh - 8 Pieces Removal Option
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Russell Inn Restaurant and Lounge Location and Hours
(413) 862-3608
65 Westfield Road, Russell, MA 01071
Closed
•
Opens Wednesday at 11AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement