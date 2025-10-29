Skip to Main content
Follow us on Facebook at Russell Inn Restaurant & Lounge for lunch and weekend dinner specials
Russell Inn Restaurant and Lounge
0
Order Online
Home
/
Club Sandwich
Club Sandwich
$0
Cheese Options
Please select up to 1
Select...
Club Sandwich Removal Option
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Choice of ham, turkey, cheeseburger, or roast beef, layered with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise
Russell Inn Restaurant and Lounge Location and Hours
(413) 862-3608
65 Westfield Road, Russell, MA 01071
Closed
•
Opens Wednesday at 11AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement