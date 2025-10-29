Skip to Main content
Follow us on Facebook at Russell Inn Restaurant & Lounge for lunch and weekend dinner specials
Russell Inn Restaurant and Lounge
Bar 10" Hawaiian Calzone
Bar 10" Hawaiian Calzone
House sauce, bacon, ham, pineapple and mozzarella cheese
Russell Inn Restaurant and Lounge Location and Hours
(413) 862-3608
65 Westfield Road, Russell, MA 01071
Closed
•
Opens Wednesday at 11AM
All hours
